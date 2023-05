COVID-19: Few people visiting Prayagraj to perform 'Pitra Paksha' rituals

Prayagraj: Less number of people are visiting Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for performing rituals associated with 'Pitra Paksha' due to COVID-19 pandemic. Amid coronavirus, travel is restricted at various places. State administration had directed priests to organise rituals on small scale amid pandemic fear. Speaking to ANI, a priest said, "Few people are visiting as travel is restricted. Administration has directed us to organise rituals on small scale in view of pandemic." —ANI