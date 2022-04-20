COVID-19: Eight Of 11 Suspected Cases Test Negative In UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: As a sigh of relief, eight out of the 11 people who were staying at a Mosque situated in Shahganj in the district, tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The reports of three others are yet to arrive.

Nodal Officer (Coronavirus) Dr Ganesh Prasad on Friday said that 36 people were found staying at a Mosque situated in Shahganj on Tuesday night.

Out of these, the samples of 11 suspected Coronavirus cases were sent to the micro-biology lab of Lucknow's King George's Medical University for testing. Eight people tested negative for the virus in the reports that arrived on Thursday night. The other three reports are still awaited.

He said that out of the eight people whose reports have arrived negative, four are Indonesians while four others are Indians. The three individuals, whose reports are yet to come are all Indonesians.

Mr Prasad said that in the same manner, the samples of 22 suspected cases had so far been sent to Lucknow for testing, out of which 19 have tested negative. The other reports are awaited.

So far, there is no information of any person being affected with the Novel Coronavirus in Prayagraj. UNI



