Covid-19: Dhvani Bhanushali dedicates song to frontline workers

Mumbai: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says her upcoming song "Jeetenge hum" is dedicated to the frontline workers who are battling the COVID-19pandemic.

"#JeetengeHum is just a small effort in keeping you all entertained and to keep your spirits high. Hope you all like it. Stay tuned for the song tomorrow," she tweeted on Friday with her video.

In a separate tweet, she also mentioned the song has become really close to her heart.

"I have been working on this song for some time now and it has become really close to my heart. #JeetengeHum releasing tomorrow. Stay tuned," she wrote.

Earlier, the "Vaaste" singer had donated Rs 50,000 to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, for daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

