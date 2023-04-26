COVID-19: Delhi records seven fatalities, adds 1,040 fresh cases

New Delhi: According to data released by the city government's Health department, Delhi registered 1,040 new COVID-19 cases with a positive of 21.16 percent on Wednesday, the highest daily total so far this year.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the nation's capital to 20,36,196, and the number of fatalities to 26,613.

Three of the seven fatalities had other causes of death than Covid, and the discovery of infection was incidental in two others. Hospitals are still being contacted for full case records on the two other fatalities, the department added.—Inputs from Agencies