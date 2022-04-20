COVID-19: Death toll reaches 192 in S Korea

Seoul: The deadly Novel Coronavirus continued to claim lives in South Korea, with the toll reaching 192 on Tuesday, including six new deaths, while 47 fresh cases were also reported in the country.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the fresh cases included 17 imported patients, taking the total number of infections to 10,331, with the total fatality rate of 1.86 per cent.

The newly-confirmed cases stayed below 50 for the second consecutive day, it said, adding that 96 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 6,694. The total recovery rate was 64.8 per cent.

Except for the first 31 cases, all infections have been reported since February 19. The country has raised it's four-tier virus alert to the highest 'red' level, said the data released by the centre.

The total number of infections in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of Seoul, and it's surrounding North Gyeongsang province, increased to 6,794 and 1,317, respectively. It accounted for almost 80 per cent of the total.

The numbers in Seoul and its adjacent Gyeonggi province came to 567 and 590 each. Infections were still found in Daegu, Seoul, and Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 16 were imported cases.

Daegu became the epicenter of the viral spread, as the biggest cluster of infections was found in the metropolis with a 2.5 million population. It has been designated by the government as a "special disaster zone."

The Daegu cluster was closely linked to the church services of a homegrown minor religious sect, called Sincheonji, in Daegu. Members of the sect are known to sit on the floor closely side by side during church services.

