COVID-19: Death toll crosses 22,000-mark in US

New York: The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the US on Sunday surpassed 22,000-mark while the total number of confirmed cases were 556,004, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

The New York city has been the most affected city in the US, as 6,898 deaths reported from here.

According to the university data, a total of 2,805,892 people were tested in the country.

Of these, 461,601 tests were conducted in New York.

In US, a total of 32,988 people have been recovered from the viral disease so far.

The US has become the most affected country in the world with 22,020 deaths, followed by, Italy and Spain, which has recorded 19,899 and 17,209 deaths, respectively.

Meanwhile, France death toll crossed 14,000 mark. France has 133,670 confirmed cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Britain reached 10,612 after 657 more people died due to the pandemic, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday.

The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus stands at 114,185 while 1,848,503 people have been tested positive for the virus, the university data reads.

UNI