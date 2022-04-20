Covid-19: Daily Recoveries Exceed Daily Cases In U'khand Today

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 47,502 on Monday as 457 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 36,646 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,066. The state's toll rose to 580 as six more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 210. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,184. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone up to 77.15 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 129 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, U S Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi and Champawat followed with 113, 76, 27, 25 and 21 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Almora, 16 Nainital, 15 Pauri Garhwal, 7 Chamoli, 5 Rudraprayag and 2 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh each.