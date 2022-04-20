COVID-19: Curfew In UP Extended Till May 10

Lucknow: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown till 7 am on May 10, an official spokesman said here.

"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am," an official spokesman said here.

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday 7 am.

The official said that further decision to extend the curfew will be taken on Sunday.

The decision for extension has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus.

During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, a senior official said, but refused to term it as a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead.

On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will now cover Mondays too and on May 3 it was extended till May 6. —PTI