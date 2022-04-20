COVID-19: Confirmed global cases pass one million mark

Washington: The worldwide number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have surged passed one million, said Johns Hopkins University in its latest report.

Nearly 53,000 people have died of the virus worldwide and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the US university's figures on Thursday.

The United States has reported the most cases, which have surpassed 226,000 and more than 1,000 died there in the past day.

Italy has had nearly 14,000 deaths, higher than any others. Spain, another epicenter of global outbreaks, has recorded more than 110,000 cases and 10,003 deaths.

The disease, Covid-19, first emerged in central China three months ago.

It took a month and a half for the first 100,000 cases to be registered. A million was reached after a doubling in cases over the past week.

Nearly a quarter of cases have been registered in the United States, while Europe accounts for around half.

UNI