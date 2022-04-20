COVID-19: Community transmission starts in UP, 42 infected

Lucknow: The number of Novel Coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh rose to 42 after four new cases, including three with no travel history in Noida and one from Baghpat, were reported on Thursday.

Already, 11 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Around four patients have also recovered and they could be sent home soon, officials said here.

Confirming the fears of community transmission, a 21-year-old woman in Noida, whose parents were positive, was detected of the lethal virus, while a 33-year-old woman with no travel history, also tested positive in Noida.

Besides, a 39-year-old man, without any travel history, was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the first case of Baghpat, a 32-year-old man, who returned from Dubai, also tested positive.

All the four tests were made at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) here in the state capital, whose report was released on Thursday morning.

All were admitted to the hospitals in their respective cities.

According to health officials here, total number of samples found positive in the state has gone up to 42.

Noida has topped the charts with 14 cases, followed by eight each in Agra and Lucknow, to three each in Ghaziabad, two in Pilibhit, one each in Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Baghpat, Jaunpur and Shamli.

UNI