Covid-19: Cold & Fever Complaints Need To Take Special Precautions During Winter—Warn AIIMS Rishikesh Docs

Rishikesh (The Hawk): If you are not aware of the taste and aroma or are having diarrhea, then do not ignore these symptoms at all. These are symptoms of Covid. Negligence to conduct these test can put you at risk of life.

Winter season is sensitive to Corona infection. People with cold and fever complaints need to take special precautions in this time. All these symptoms are related to Corona. Apart from this, the absence of taste and aroma is also a symptom of corona. Padmashree Professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh said that people who are careless and not using masks are risking their lives as well as those of others. Due to the rising corona graph in Uttarakhand, people need to be more vigilant this time He said that all people must also use masks. It is not known who is positive between the public and who is negative. Therefore, it is very important to be careful with safety.

Dr. Minakshi Dhar associate professor and HOD General Medicine AIIMS, said that diarrhea is also a symptom of Covid. 10 percent of patients are coming to AIIMS OPD with a complaint of loose motion. Apart from this, she said that fever, cough, cold and headache are the main symptoms of Covid. she has advised that any of these symptoms should be checked immediately.

Dr. Mukesh Bairwa assistant professor, General Medicine Department, said that the corona is now coming out in various forms. He said that fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and body pain are common symptoms. Those who are unable to know about the taste and aroma, should also get their Covid test done immediately. This symptom is included in the symptoms of Covid. Dr. Bairwa said that those who are not getting their tests done even after getting infected, are putting their entire family in danger. Lung damage can occur if not treated on time. He advised not to be negligent in celebrating the New Year and to avoid going to crowded places. Its necessary, always wear a mask when leave the house. He said that the use of hot water, vitamin C and use the medicine that increase immunity benefits in it.