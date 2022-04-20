COVID-19: CM Yogi Inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital COVID-19 hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow.

"This hospital is being started by DRDO and Army. In the first phase, 250 beds are being started out of which 150 beds will be in ICU and 100 isolation beds will be oxygen facilitated," said CM Yogi. The 500-bed COVID-19 hospital of DRDO will be manned by medical officers and paramedical staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services.

The hospital has 150 are ICU beds with ventilator facilities and 350 beds are with oxygen facility.

There will be no charges for facilities available at the hospital. Food will also be provided to the patients free of charge. With the help of the state government, DRDO has made arrangements for oxygen and medical supplies which will also be providecd free of charge. —ANI