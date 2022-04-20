COVID-19: CM Says Situation Under Control In U'khand, But People Need To Be Vigilant

Dehradun: With no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand over the past four days, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said the situation is under control in the state, but people need to be vigilant and take precaution for a long time to come.

"There has been no new case over the past 100 hours. Meanwhile, seven patients have also been cured and discharged. The test reports of two-three other patients are also likely to come negative for a second time. It is an indication that the situation is within control," Rawat told reporters here.

Four persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on April 8, taking the total number of cases to 35 but no new case has emerged since then.

However, the chief minister said the possibility of the situation turning worse in the future cannot be ruled out as sometimes even infected people do not have any symptoms. The symptoms sometimes manifest themselves even a month after a person gets infected, he said. Advising people to remain vigilant and cautious, he said they should not go out until very necessary and whenever they do, they should cover their face, nose and eyes with a piece of cloth if a mask is not available.

"This simple precaution reduces the chance of getting an infection by 80 per cent," Rawat said.

The chief minister also appealed to religious leaders and members of civil society to cooperate with the administration to fight the pandemic.

"The devastating effects of coronavirus across the world are for everyone to see. In a situation like this, we need to be vigilant and take precautions for a long time to come," Rawat said.

Talking about Banbhulpura in Haldwani where curfew was imposed on Monday, he said the situation there called for the harsh measure as thousands of people hit the streets to oppose efforts to quarantine the imam of a mosque.

When queried about whether there will be a phased relaxation in the lockdown, Rawat said the Centre''s exit plan will be out later this evening or by Tuesday morning and the state government''s plan of action will be in accordance with that.

The whole country will have to unitedly fight the pandemic, he said.

He said the Doon Medical College, Ahuja Labs and Indian Institute of Petroleum have got the permission for COVID-19 testing and efforts are on to obtain permission for Shrinagar Medical College which will further ramp up testing facilities in the state.

On the number of tourists stranded in Uttarakhand, Rawat said 2,500 tourists, including 1300 foreign tourists, were stuck in the state due to the lockdown.

Out of 1,200 Indian tourists, 175 are from West Bengal and the rest from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Asked when they will be allowed to return to their respective states, Rawat said the state government cannot unilaterally take a call on this.

"Authorities here and those in the states from where the tourists have come will have to be on the same page on their return. Suppose we allow them to leave and they get stuck somewhere on the way, they will be worse off. Here at least they are safe, have a shelter and food," he said. PTI