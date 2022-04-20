COVID-19: CM Asks Officials To Ramp Up Testing In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed that 40,000 tests should be conducted in the state per day to trace the spread of coronavirus.

Around 35,000 tests are being conducted per day in the state till now. With COVID-19 cases rising in Jhansi, Kanpur and Varanasi, the chief minister said a team of specialists doctors should be sent to the three districts. Extra vigil should be maintained in districts reporting rising cases of coronavirus infection, he said.

"The testing facility for COVID-19 should be increased to 40,000 per day. There should be 30,000 RTPCR tests and 10,000 rapid antigen tests per day," the CM said while addressing a meeting to review the COVID situation in the state He also asked officials to make people aware of precautions like wearing masks, an official statement said. A total of 845 fatalities have been reported in the state till Wednesday. While the total number of active cases are 9,980, about 20,331 people have been discharged from hospitals. PTI