COVID-19: China reports 38 +ive cases, one death in past 24 hrs

Beijing: The Chinese mainland reported 38 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) till Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 951, while only one death from was registered in the country in that same period the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the total imported cases, 258 had been discharged from the hospital after recovery, and 693 were being treated in hospital with 22 in severe condition, Xinhua said citing commission's daily report. No death had been reported from the imported cases.

A day before, there were 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland China and 3 new deaths were registered.

Eleven people recovered from COVID-19 in China in the past 24 hours, according to the health commission. The only death from the coronavirus disease that was registered in that period occurred in Hubei Province, where the coronavirus pandemic started in December.

The commission said that 88 people, all from outside of the Chinese mainland, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to latest John Hopkins data till 0730 hrs (IST) today, the current death toll in China stands at 3333, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 82602.

UNI