COVID-19: CAB defers player transfers window

Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday deferred the window for transfer of its players in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have decided to defer the transfer window for the time being considering the protocols imposed by the authorities," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

The earlier scheduled window was from September 1-15 for the first and second division teams.

The CAB added in a statement that they will monitor the situation on a fortnightly basis and take appropriate measures to have the transfer exercises done when the restrictions are relaxed.

The transfer committee further decided to introduce biometrics and digital signatures of players from the 2021-2022 season. They will also set up an age verification cell to curb the age fudging menace, the statement said.—IANS