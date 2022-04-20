COVID-19: British Open cancelled, other events rescheduled

Washington: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new and reconfigured 2020 golf schedule has been announced by the world''s golf organisations which features the cancellation of the British Open and new dates for the three remaining major championships.

In a joint statement, Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA on Monday announced what golf will look like for the rest of this year in the wake of the pandemic which has brought the entire sports calendar to a grinding halt.

According to the new schedule, the PGA Championship, which was due to be played in May, has been slated for August 6-9, the US Open will take place between September 17-20 and the Masters has been moved to November 12-15, while the British Open stands cancelled for the first time since 1945.

"This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so," the joint statement said.

"In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions - some of them, very tough decisions - in order to move the game and the industry forward.

"We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe," the statement added.

--IANS