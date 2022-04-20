COVID-19: Brazil's death toll nears 154,000

Brasilia: Brazil reported 230 more people died from the Novel Coronavirus in the past day, raising the death toll to 153,905.

According to the Ministry of Health, tests detected 10,982 new cases of infection in the same period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the outbreak to 5,235,344.

The state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populous, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 1,063,602 cases of COVID-19 and 38,020 deaths.

Brazil has the world's second-highest Coronavirus death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.

—UNI