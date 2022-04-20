COVID-19: Branch Manager Tests Positive

Etah: After the Branch Manager of the Sakrauli branch of Gramin Bank of Aryavart tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the bank has been sealed in this Uttar Pradesh district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said on Monday.

CMO Dr Ajay Agarwal here said the Branch Manager had sustained injuries in a road mishap on April 30. He was admitted to Agra's Ramraghu hospital. Before getting his fractured leg operated, Mr Agarwal was tested for the coronavirus and when he tested positive, the bank was sealed.

He said that the staff consisted of six people including the Branch Manager in the bank and all of them are being quarantined. The bank and other surrounding areas will be sanitised. Meanwhile, the family members of Mr Agarwal and his customers will also be quarantined. Earlier, nine cases surfaced in Etah and the district had been kept in the orange zone. UNI