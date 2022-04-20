COVID-19: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, recovery continues

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Easter Sunday, as he continued to make recovery from Novel Coronavirus.

The Downing Street confirmed his release from hospital, adding that he will continue to convalesce at Chequers, the PM's country retreat.

A statement said here that the Prime Minister will not be returning to work any time soon and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will continue to deputise in his place.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital a week ago as a 'precautionary step,' but was moved to the intensive care unit the next day after his condition deteriorated.

On March 27, the UK Prime Minister had revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is one of 78,991 confirmed cases in the UK. Some 9,875 people have died of the disease in the country.

UNI