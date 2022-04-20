COVID-19: Bank Employee Tests Positive In UP's Mahoba

Mahoba: A bank employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Subhash Nagar area of the Sadar area in this Uttar Pradsh district, SDM said on Wednesday.

The district administration has sealed the entire area after declaring it a hot-spot.

SDM Rakesh Kumar here said that an employee of the State Bank of India resides in Nai Basti. After he complained of ill health, he was taken to Jhansi Medical College for treatment, three days back. He later tested positive for COVID-19 during the check-up. Taking the necessary steps, the district administration immediately declared the concerned area of Subhash Nagar as a hot-spot which was sealed from all the sides. The movement of people has also been prohibited here. The SDM said that a health department team went to the bank employee's residence and took the samples of the patient's family members including his wife and parents. The samples are being sent for testing and the entire family has been put under home quarantine. UNI