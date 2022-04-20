COVID-19: Agra, Lucknow on recovery path with over 80 pc recovery rate

Lucknow: Once the top hotspots of Novel Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the state capital Lucknow and Taj city Agra, were returning back to normalcy after two months of lockdown and with positive cases coming under control.

While the recovery rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Lucknow was 81 per cent, in Agra, it was 87 per cent.

Though the Agra model came in for sharp criticism following a surge in cases, after the Tablighi episode, the initiative of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to station a team of six senior bureaucrats from Lucknow, for a week in Agra, had helped tone up the lax administration and streamline the health services.

This has resulted in better management, and containment of the infection in 44 hotspots. With six new COVID-19 cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 870 till late Tuesday night.

The city is witnessing a recovery rate of 87.47 per cent, which has brought a sense of relief to the administration. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 76, while 761 patients have so far recovered from the infection and returned home, District Magistrate PN Singh claimed on Wednesday.

The number of deaths from the deadly virus in Agra stands at 33. So far, 12,384 samples had been collected.

The daily new cases of COVID-19 patients has remained under 10 for over eleven days in a row.

On Monday, there were seven new cases. The highest number of cases- 54, was on May 3. And since then, the recovery rate in the city has shown a consistent improvement.

More UNI