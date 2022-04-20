COVID-19: Adani Group Chairman Writes To UP CM To Assure All His Support

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assure his support in the ongoing COVID-19 fight and informed that the Centre has allocated the state four cryogenic tanks from Saudi Arabia to meet the oxygen demands.

"Your exemplary leadership is particularly appreciated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the context of COVID-19 especially contact tracing efforts. The Adani Group is fully committed to providing resources on a mission and wherever necessary to support this national effort and to meet the need of the hour," Adani wrote in his letter. He further said that the first consignment of ISO-certified cryogenic tanks has arrived in India and Uttar Pradesh has been allocated four cryogenic tanks in consultation with the central government.

"It is also noteworthy that we are arranging hundreds of oxygen cylinders from Gujarat to Lucknow, which can be used in hospitals and critical care," he said. The Adani Group chairman said that his team is working with the government of India, Indian Air Force and Indian embassies to import cryogenic tanks and medical-grade oxygen from Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Thailand and Singapore.

He also assured that once the oxygen is consumed, they will ensure that the tanks and cylinders are refilled and a continuous supply chain of oxygen is maintained. "We are committed to supporting you in these sensitive times," he added. —ANI