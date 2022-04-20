COVID-19: 9 fire brigade vehicles flagged off to sanitise Noida hotspots

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Commissioner of Police Alok Singh on Friday flagged off nine fire brigade vehicles to santitise 22 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

These six big and three small vehicles will not only sanitise the hotspots but also areas within the three-km radius.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had flagged such vehicles in Lucknow on Thursday.

Before these fire brigade vehicles were flagged off from Sector 108 here, teams deployed on these also gave a demonstration about their work before the Noida Commissioner of Police.

Alok Singh told the media that these vehicles were fitted with 30-feet-long pipes which would enable them sanitise narrow lanes and bylanes as well.

--IANS