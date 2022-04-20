COVID-19: 8,000 Home Quarantined In UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar: As many as 8,000 people, who came from outside this Uttar Pradesh district, have so far been home quarantined for at least 14 days, sources said on Tuesday.

The health team was constantly keeping an eye on them, they further said.

Chief Medical Officer Narendra Kumar said till now, 11 suspects were tested whose reports came negative.

In view of the increasing number of people arriving here, the capacity of the isolation ward has been increased from 10 to 50 and the facility of sampling has been arranged at two places, he further said.

Apart from the district hospital, the facility of sampling has also been done in the 30-bedded Community Health Center (CHC), reserved in Saphan, so that even if the number of suspected persons increases, their sampling does not cause any inconvenience in the treatment,he added.

District administration has appealed to the people to stay inside their homes to protect themselves. Apart from this, action has been initiated against 54 people for lockdown violations.

A large number of people from New Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai, Gujarat and other various cities and states were returning to their homes in Kushinagar which has led to increased risks for infections.

They look healthy in the initial investigation, but Coronavirus infection is expected to be reflected from one week to 14 days. In view of this, the health department has directed them to be home quarantined, the sources added. UNI