COVID-19: 79 Fresh Cases, 2203 Positive Cases In UP

Lucknow: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rose to 2203 with fresh 79 cases spread out in 60 districts in the state.

A total of 513 people have recovered while 39 people have succumbed to the virus.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi told media claimed that the average increase of the positive cases in the state was decreasing substantially and was well below the national average.

"There are just 1651 active cases in the state as on today," he said.

"The positive cases has come down to around 5 to 6 per cent and now it has started flattening while the death rate is also less than one per cent ," he further said.

He stated that of the total positive cases 75.5 per cent were male and 24.5 were women.

The Additional Chief Secretary further stated that 4795 samples were tested on Wednesday. Besides 520 pool testing of 2255 samples were done in which just 14 were positive.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities at the first stage of the treatment of coronavirus.

" As there are no shortage of ventilators and oxygen hence the patients should be given the best treatment at the start," Mr Awasthi maintained.

On the other hand CM, who had ordered additional 52,000 isolation beds in the state for Covid treatment on Wednesday, but now the government has ordered to prepare strategy to go for one lakh additional beds for Covid treatment and even make private hospitals, the dedicated Covid hospital, he added. UNI