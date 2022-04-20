Covid-19: 7 Fresh Cases In Chandpur, Tally Reaches 19 In Distt Bijnor

Chandpur (Bijnor): Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus Pandemic, 7 fresh corona positive cases have been reported in Chandpur city of distt Bijnor today, a medical officer said here. With these 7 Fresh Cases no of active corona positive patients has increased to 19 in the district. Except 7 fresh cases 4 old patients are under treatment in Meerut Medical College and Vivekanand medical Moradabad. 4 patients belong to the same family while the infected Dr Abhay Aggarwal passed away in Meerut Medical College four days ago. His son, wife and niece are under treatment. A number of suspected persons including women and labourers are being quarantined in different quarantine centres of the district. The entire city has been sealed taking precautionary measures by the Tehsil administration and the Police staff. In order to leave no stone unturned regarding to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the city, DM Mr Ramakant Pandey and SP Mr Sanjeev Tyagi visited the hot spots of the city today and directed the Tehsil administration and Police officers to take strict action against the violators of the lockdown.