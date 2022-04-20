Covid-19: 58-Yr-Old Succumbs In Varanasi

Varanasi: A 58-year-old woman succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, official sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the patient, who was admitted at a super-specialty hospital of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), died while receiving treatment on Thursday.

The woman hailed from Lallapura in the city area and had been admitted on May 4.

According to the doctor who was treating the woman, she had been a patient of diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism since the past 15 years and had been admitted for treatment under the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) category. Apart from maintaining the necessary oxygen concentration, the patient was also being treated for the aforementioned illnesses right after her admission.

Earlier on April 4, a 55-year-old individual, hailing from Gangapur in Rohniya of the rural area, had succumbed to COVID-19. His reports had been sent for testing, but he died before the reports were obtained. The report confirming that he had the infection arrived later.

He had been admitted to a BHU hospital upon experiencing coronavirus symptoms on April 2. He had returned from Kolkata and was suffering from cold and cough since March 27 and was getting treatment at a private hospital before BHU. UNI