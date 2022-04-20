Covid-19: 51 Fatalities In 24 Hrs As U'khand Logs 1,156 New Cases









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 31, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,29,494 on Monday at 6.30 PM as 1,156 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,88,928 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 28,371. The state's toll shot up to 6,452 as 44(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 51 deaths were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,743. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,039. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 87.69%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 91.60%, 96.10% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 205 fresh cases, whereas, U S Nagar, Nainital and Haridwar followed with 171, 161 and 105 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 4.30 PM 151 fresh infections were detected in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 84 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 82 Almora, 74 Pithoragarh, 64 Chamoli, 50 Uttarkashi, 47 Bageshwar, 42 Tehri Garhwal, 37 Rudraprayag and 32 in Champawat.





