COVID-19: 46 Suspects Test Negative In UP's Rae Bareli

Rai Bareli: The test reports of 46 suspects came negative for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Rai Bareli, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sanjay Kumar Sharma said, here on Thursday.

The CMO said that the 46 samples were drawn on May 18 and the reports came negative. A total of 57 people were tested on Wednesday.

The CMO said that a total of 58 people were found positive in the district, out of which 47 have recovered while one of them had died earlier. Ten active patients are currently undergoing treatment. UNI