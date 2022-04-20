COVID-19: 45-Yr-Old Woman Tests Positive

Pilibhit: A 45-year-old woman, who returned from Saudi Arabia after attending Umra, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

The woman had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 along with 37 other passengers. The health department team had screened every individual and finding a suspected patient during the screening, she had been admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital. She is a resident of the Har Raipur village in the Amriya Tehsil area.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Seema Agarwal confirmed the matter late Sunday night.

After her sample tested positive for the virus at Lucknow's King George Medical University (KGMU), the woman was admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital of Pilibhit. Confirming the case, District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Srivastava said that vigilance has been increased in the district after one patient was found here. The district has been locked down till March 25. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the DM has appealed to the people to stay at homes.

After the woman tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, the administration searched for the other 35 passengers who returned from the Umra during the night. They were then brought to the district hospital and were quarantined. An isolation ward in the burn unit has been made in the district hospital. The district administration has now turned more vigilant after the confirmation of a case in the district. UNI