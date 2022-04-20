Covid-19: 41 More Deaths, 1,226 Fresh Infections In U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 30, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,28,338 on Sunday at 6.30 PM as 1,226 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,85,889 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 30,357. The state's toll shot up to 6,401 as 32(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 41 died today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,691. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,927. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 87.07%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 90.34%, 96.10% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. District Pithoragarh reported the maximum number of 276 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal followed with 241, 159 and 100 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 3.00 PM 164 fresh infections were detected in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 94 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 89 U S Nagar, 87 Chamoli, 59 Nainital, 50 Rudraprayag, 24 Uttarkashi, 22 Champawat, 21 Almora and 4 in Bageshwar.





