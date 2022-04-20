Covid-19: 41 Fresh Cases, Tally Now 95 In Basti

Basti: With 41 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the total number of patients in Uttar Pradesh's Basti rose to 95 on Tuesday.

Official sources here said that according to the reports obtained from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, 41 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All of the infected have come back from Maharashtra and are migrant labourers.

So far, two patients have succumbed to the infection in the district while 28 others have recovered. Sixty-five patients are currently undergoing treatment for the infection. The fresh 41 cases have been admitted to the special COVID-19 hospital in Rudhauli. UNI