COVID-19: 38 infected in UP, PM to interact with Varanasi electorate

Lucknow: The number of Novel Coronavirus-infected patients reached 38 in the state on Wednesday, when a 33-year-old resident of Pilibhit tested positive for the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold a video-conference with the voters of his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Wednesday evening, over the deadly virus.

'He doesn't have any travel history, it is a confirmed case of contact transmission,' Dr Sudhir Singh of King George's Medical University, Lucknow told reporters.

This is the second case of Coronavirus in Pilibhit district.

Earlier on March 23 , a 45-year-old woman, who returned from Saudi Arabia after attending Umra, was tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

The woman had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20, along with 37 other passengers. She is a resident of Har Raipur village in Amriya Tehsil area.

The new patient could have got on contact with the woman.

In UP, 11 patients have recovered and returned to their homes.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, the total number of samples found positive in the state has reached 38.

Noida topped the charts with 11 cases, followed by eight each in Agra and Lucknow, three in Ghaziabad, two in Pilibhit and one each in Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and Shamli.

In a tweet on Monday, the PM had said that on March 25 at 1700 hrs, he will interact with the people of his Varanasi constituency through video-conferencing.

'If you have any questions, then write them on the comment section of Narendra Modi app," he had said, asking peoole to join his interaction programme.

UNI