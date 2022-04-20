Covid-19: 25 rail staff quarantined in Moradabad, Bareilly

New Delhi: A total of 25 staff of the Railways have been quarantined as a precautionary measure after the son of one employee who returned from Noida was found novel coronavirus positive.

A senior Railway official said that 11 such persons were in Moradabad and 14 in Bareilly.

He said, the corona positive patient''s father is a loco pilot posted in Breilley.

After the son of the loco pilot tested positive, six more tested positive, including his wife and mother.

The official said that the loco pilot reported for duty on one day after his son''s return from Noida.

"So as a precautionary measure, 25 employees have been sent into quarantine," he said, adding, "as of now none of them have tested positive."

On Wednesday, the total corona patients in India rose to 1,397 with 35 deaths across the country.

--IANS