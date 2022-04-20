COVID-19: 2020 USA Fencing National Championships postponed

New York: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge have been postponed to late July or early August.

The move has been made in order to protect the health and well-being of competitors, coaches, tournament staff and spectators as the country grapples with coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, USA Fencing said that it is working with our partners at the Louisville Sports Commission and Convention and Visitors Bureau to assess venue availability for the tournament that was originally scheduled for June 28  July 7.

"Decisions will be made in keeping with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control as well as local, state and federal regulations and other applicable epidemiological guidance."

Due to the postponement of qualifying tournaments for the national championships and July Challenge, qualifying paths will also be reassessed.

The entire sporting calendar has come to a grinding halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus. While the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed by an year, the Wimbledon Championships for this year have been cancelled.

More than 18,000 people have lost their lives in US because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed more than 1,00,000 lives across the world thus far.

--IANS