COVID-19: 2 more deaths take Agra''s toll to 31

Agra: Two more deaths of coronavirus patients were reported in Agra, taking the death toll to 31, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Agra District Magistrate PN Singh said 722 patients had recovered and returned home, while 98 were still under treatment.

Eight new corona cases were reported till late Saturday night, taking the total patients to 851.

Even as new corona cases daily have not been in two digits in the last eight days, the district administration is in no mood to relax the lockdown restrictions till May 31. The containment zones remain sealed, though public movement has increased on the main MG Road during the day.

