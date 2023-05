New Delhi: On Tuesday, the health department in Delhi reported 1,537 new cases of COVID-19, with a positive rate of 26.54%.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Delhi now stands at 20,25,781. A health service bulletin reports that the death toll from the virus has risen to 26,572 after five more people have died.

Two of the most recent fatalities were attributed to Covid, according to the alert.—Inputs from Agencies