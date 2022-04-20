COVID-19: 15,163 Quarantined In UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the Novel Coronavirus from spreading, around 15,163 people, who reached this Uttar Pradesh district from other states have been quarantined.

Nodal Officer (Coronavirus) Dr Ganesh Prasad on Tuesday said that the samples of 10 suspected cases were sent to Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) for testing and all reports came negative. So far, no individual has tested positive for the virus in Prayagraj.

The Nodal Officer said that a list of 725 people, who came here had been sent from the Ministry of External Affairs and most of them have been tracked. As per the list, 38 people have returned abroad while 42 others hailed from other districts and their list have been sent to the concerned district administration.

He said that some difficulties in tracing remaining 171 people due to non-availability of correct addresses or mobile phone numbers. 19 teams have been sent to separate villages to lookout for them and their whereabouts will soon be ascertained. UNI