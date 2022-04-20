COVID-19: 15 Fresh Cases Identified In Kanpur

Kanpur: With 15 more people testing positive, the number of patients affected by the novel coronavirus increased to 284 in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Shukla said that the health department had sent some samples for testing and as per the reports obtained from the GSVM medical college, 15 people were found to be positive. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 284. He said that out of the aforementioned patients, 33 have recovered while six others have succumbed to the infection. There are now 245 active patients in the district who are undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 hospital. Expressing concern, Dr Shukla said that despite the increase in the number of cases, people are not complying with the lockdown and are getting infected. UNI



