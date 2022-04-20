Covid 19: 141 Infected, 6 Die In Past 24 Hrs In U'khand





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,465 on Friday as 141 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 89,182 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,406. The state's toll rose to 1,602 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,275. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 234. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.41 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 51 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 37 and 13 cases respectively. That apart, 12 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 10 U S Nagar, 4 each in Champawat and Tehri Garhwal, 3 Almora, 2 each in Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, 1 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) in Rudraprayag.