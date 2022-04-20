COVID-19: 14 Areas In Gautam Buddha Nagar Removed As Hotspots

Noida: Fourteen of the 46 coronavirus hotspots in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been removed from the list of hotspots after no infected person was found for the last 28 days, due to which they have been converted into green zones.

As per official information, 18 hotspots are in the red zone, while 13 identified hotspots are in the orange zone. There are now 14 locations included in the green zone.

Green zone indicates that no new corona-infected cases have emerged in the last 28 days, while orange zone shows that no infected cases have been reported in the last 14 days. Red zone indicates those areas where new cases have come up in the identified hotspots in the last 14 days.

The 14 places that have been removed from the list of hotspots include: Designer Park Sector 62 Noida, Lotus Espacia Sector 100, Alpha 1 Greater Noida, ATS Dolce Greater Noida, Golf Shire Sector 150, Sector 44 Noida, Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri, JP Wish Town Sector 128 Noida, Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida, Nirala Greenshire Sector 2 Greater Noida and Patwari Village, Mahek Residency, Achega, Greater Noida, Village Mare Bachera, Greater Noida, Sector 27, and Palm Olympia, Gaur City, Greater Noida West, Sector 16.

The identified hotspots in red zone include: Chora Village, Kulesra Greater Noida, Chotpur Village Sector 63, Sector 20 Noida, Sector 15A Noida, Aichar Village Greater Noida, Cherry County Teczon 4 Greater Noida, Central Vihar-2 Sector 82 Noida, Sector 55 Noida, Skytech Matrot Sector 76 Noida, Sector 34 Noida, Sector 19 Noida, Sector 5 and 8 JJ Colony Noida, Sector 45 Noida, Village Tilapata Greater Noida and Nithari Sector 31.

Meanwhile, the number of infected patients in Noida is now at 129, while 71 patients have recovered and gone home so far. A total of 58 infected patients are now being treated. --IANS