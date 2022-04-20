COVID-19: 13 More Test Positive In UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: With 13 more people testing positive in the past 24 hours, the total number of patients affected by the novel coronavirus reached 74 in this Uttar Pradesh district.

A total of 51 patients have, so far, recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr KN Tiwari on Monday here said that among those who tested positive as per the reports obtained late Sunday night, four were members of a family hailing from the Shikarpur town and two others of a family hailing from the same area. Apart from this, an individual from Sikanderabad also tested positive who frequently visits Delhi for dialysis. Now, the total number of patients affected by COVID-19 has reached 74. On the other hand, the second reports of six patients came back positive, late Sunday night and with this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 51.




