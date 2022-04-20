Covid-19: 10 More Fresh Cases, Tally Reaches 158 In Distt Bijnor

Bijnor (The Hawk): Ten migrant labourers in the district were found corona positive on Sunday. Of these, 7 migrated labourers returned from Kuwait and three from Mumbai, Dr VK Yadav, CMO, Bijñor confirmed the news.

According to official sources,all the infected patients have been admitted to the Covid Care Centre set up at the Divisional Lekhpal Training Centre Suaheri. This new Covid Care Centre has started in here from Saturday. So far 17 patients have been admitted here.

With the addition of 10 new cases, the total corona positive cases in the district have increased to 158 and active cases are 89. Out of these 67 patients have recovered from corona while two patients have passed away. The CMO, Dr Vijay Kumar Yadav said that the infection has spread to the people who come from outside in the district. The village of the corona positive youth, Islampurdas PS Bijnor has been completely sealed to curb the spread of corona pandemic in the village.