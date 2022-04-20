Covid-19: 10 More Fresh Cases, Tally Increases To 54 In Distt Bijnor

Bijnor: With ten more corona positive reports, number of total corona positive patients increased to 54 in the district Bijnor on Tuesday late in the evening.

According to Dr Vijay Kumar Yadav, the CMO, on Tuesday the medical department received 27 reports of Corona samples, out of which 10 reports were found positive. He futher said that out of 54 Corona Patients, 38 have recovered from their illness and have been discharged from the hospitals.

An infected Dr of Chandpur passed away in Meerut Medical two weeks ago. Now the active corona patients undergoing treatment in the district are only 15. All the 10 new patients have been admitted in L 1 Hospital Moradabad. According to the sources of medical department two labourers of Najibabad who recently returned from Bombay have been tested corona positive. Four persons who were quarantined in Nagina, 3 from Najibabad and 1 from SPS hospital Tigri tested positive. Their localities have been sanitised and completely sealed with the help of Police and Tahsil administrations.