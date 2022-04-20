COVID-19 victims' kin protest delay in cremation of bodies

Latur: Relatives of three deceased coronavirus patients held a protest outside the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) building on Wednesday, alleging that the victims' bodies could not be cremated for over 24 hours due to unavailability crematorium. They said the bodies of the patients, who died on Tuesday, kept lying in the mortuary for 26 hours.

Following the death, the civic administration had made preparations to cremate the bodies at a crematorium. However, as a JCB machine had got stuck on the premises of the facility, they could not be cremated. The bodies were then taken to another crematorium in the city. However, the local residents chased away the civic staff and did not allow cremation in their area, an official said.

As a result, all three bodies remained lying in the mortuary from Tuesday to Wednesday evening. The angry relatives of the deceased then held a protest outside the civic headquarters. They sought that a space be made available for the cremation of COVID-19 victims. They also submitted a memorandum of their demands to the mayor and the deputy mayor.

PTI