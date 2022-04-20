COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women

No scientific evidences found linking COVID19 vaccination with infertility in men and women





New Delhi (The Hawk): There have been media reports expressing concerns regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination amongst population of reproductive age and whether COVID-19 vaccination is safe for lactating women.





The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has clarified in the FAQs posted on the website (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/FAQsforHCWs&FLWs.pdf) that none of the available vaccines affects fertility of either men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured.





Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination, the Government of India has clarified (https://twitter.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1396805590442119175) that there are no scientific evidences suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective.





In a recent interview, Dr. N. K Arora, Chairperson of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has countered these fears and allegations. He said that misinformation was also created during the administering of Polio vaccine in India and abroad that children who are getting the vaccine may face infertility in the future. He assured that all vaccines go through intense scientific researches and none of the vaccines have this sort of side-effect.





The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has also recommended the COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination.





