Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Starts At IFFCO Bareilly

Bareilly (The Hawk): The third phase of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, in which those above the age of 18 are eligible, started on Wednesday at New Club, Paul Pothen township, IFFCO, Bareilly. Senior Medical Officer and Superintendent, Community Health Centre , Bhamora, Dr Gaurav Sharma along with Executive Director, IFFCO Aonla I C Jha inspected the vaccination centre and provided proper preventive facilities to the employees who came for vaccination and prevention of covid infection . The vaccination centre inaugurated by Senior Medical Officer and Superintendent, Community Health Centre , Bhamora, Dr Gaurav Sharma along with Executive Director, IFFCO Aonla, I C Jha accommodated people after following proper thermal screening, proper sanitization and proper social distancing. RT-PCR and Antigen test for corona infection was performed at the centre. Around 158 employees and their families in the age group between 18 – 44 yrs were vaccinated Covishield vaccine on the first day. Around 60 people above the age group of 45 years were vaccinated for the first and second dose.





