Covid-19 toll 1,113; confirmed cases jump to over 44K

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province, while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653, health officials said on Wednesday.

The country's National Health Commission said it received reports of 2,015 new confirmed cases and 97 deaths from 31 provincial-level regions on Tuesday.

The virus was officially named "COVID-19" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) at a conference in Geneva.

Among the deaths, 94 were from the virus-hit Hubei Province and one in Henan, Hunan and Chongqing respectively, the Commission said. Another 3,342 new suspected cases were reported on Tuesday, said the commission. The same day, 871 patients were seriously taken ill, while 744 were discharged from hospital after recovery. The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 44,653 by the end of Tuesday, with1,113 persons dying of disease. The commission added that 8,204 patients remained in severe condition and 16,067 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 4,740 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery. The commission said over 4.51 lakh close contacts had been traced with over 1.85 lakh others were still under medical observation. By the end of Tuesday, 49 confirmed cases, including one death, were reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 18 in Taiwan. As many as 397 cases have been reported from a number of countries, state-run CGTN TV reported. After naming the virus as "COVID-19", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease". The CO stands for corona, VI for virus and D for disease, Ghebreyesus announced on Tuesday at a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Geneva.

2 Indians on cruise ship test positive

Two Indian crew on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess off the Japanese coast have tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.

—PTI