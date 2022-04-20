COVID-19 Tally In U'khand Mounts To An Unprecedented High Of 5300 Cases, 451 Fresh

Haridwar & U S Nagar Contribute In A Big Way



Dehradun (The Hawk): With an all-time high spike of 451 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 5,300 on Wednesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,349 cured and recovered patients while 1,856 active cases are there in the state. A total of 57 deaths (today's toll 2) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 52. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 65.17 percent. District Haridwar topped the list with an awe-evoking 204 cases, whereas U S Nagar followed it with no less frightening 98 cases. Apart from the above, Nainital and Dehradun caused the situation further grim with an agonizing addition of 73 and 43 cases respectively. 11 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 9 in Uttarkashi, 5 in Pithoragarh and 4 each in Almora and Pauri Garhwal.







